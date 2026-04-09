Former WWE Manager Armando Estrada Recalls Working With Umaga

¡Escúchame! ¡escúchame! WWE legend Armando Alejandro Estrada (Armando Estrada) has something to say. In a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," the former manager to Umaga never thought his destiny in this industry would be to become a contributing member and vocal advocate of the Anoaʻi family. But first, how did he get there? It all started in the beginning of 2006.

"We met on my WWE tryout. I get flown to Hershey, Pennsylvania, in January of 2006. And all I'm told is 'Be prepared,'" he recalled.

No script, and on his feet, Estrada amazed those whom he auditioned in front of. Five days later, he received his official WWE contract. After signing it, he would then meet the man who would forever change his career, and vice versa, Umaga, at WrestleMania 22, one day before their main roster debut on April 3, 2006, on "WWE Raw." Carrying on, Estrada describes Umaga's gifted abilities that might've gone under the radar.

"A lot of people don't know just how athletic he was," he began on the former two-time Intercontinental Champion. "For a guy who was a legit 6'3", a legit 360, and every bit of it. He could do a lot more than what he displayed in the WWE. If you really want to see what he can do, go watch some of his New Japan stuff."

Gone but not forgotten, Estrada never thought he'd be presented with an opportunity to manage a descendent from the Anoaʻi bloodline again. But that rare occasion presented itself when he was asked to appear in the corner of Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu. Although it was a one-time appearance with the third-generation star, Estrada echoes the same sentiment as Paul Heyman, and that's WWE would be remiss not to sign Zilla. He looks forward to seeing more of these generational wrestlers within this extensive Samoan dynasty featured in future WWE programming.

"There is so much great talent in the Anoaʻi and the Fatu bloodline that's been put out. And there's more to come."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.