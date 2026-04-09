WWE's Drew McIntyre Details Creative Process Of Hell In A Cell Match With CM Punk

After all the verbal and physical jabs, bracelet wearing taunts, and the costs of world championships, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre and "The Best in the World" CM Punk locked horns in one of the most brutal structures in WWE history: a Hell in a Cell cage. Fittingly named, the Bad Blood premium live event acted as the coup de grâce for these two's year long archrivalry.

"We both knew we had the story going into it, and as much as we didn't spend a great time together, we both knew there's no limits here," the former three-time Undisputed WWE Champion recounted on "Insight" about his October 5, 2024 match. "We had a pretty simple agreement: no crazy stuff. The story has already been told. The cell is the weapon. Let's make the cell what it used to be, and let's make people care about Hell in a Cell. Let's just bring the violence with our physicality and minimal shenanigans."

Although Punk took their last charge with victory in hand, McIntyre was able to switch gears and create another bitter feud with Cody Rhodes. After some time, McIntyre secured his third run with the Undisputed Championship in their Three Stages of Hell match on the January 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown." However, the man who helped him obtain the championship eventually cost him the title some months later, on March 6. And that man was the "Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu. With vengeance in his mind and heart, McIntyre looks to get his receipt from Fatu at WrestleMania 42 in an Unsanctioned Match on either April 18 or 19.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.