Injury Update On AEW Star Marq Quen Of Private Party

Private Party star Marq Quen is on the shelf, according to his tag partner, Isiah Kassidy, on "AEW Collision," and a new report revealed just what may have happened to the former AEW World Tag Team Champion. According to Fightful Select, Quen's absence is injury related.

The outlet reported, in an update about Kyle Fletcher's status, as well, that it was implied Quen has suffered a tear of some sort. Another source claimed that Quen would miss "significant time." Private Party had just returned from a year-long long hiatus on "AEW Dynamite" on February 11, when they were revealed as the mystery team in a match against the Young Bucks and The Rascalz.

Quen most recently wrestled on the March 28 edition of "Collision" when he and Kassidy were defeated by the Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia. In addition to that match and the number one contendership three-way match ultimately won by the Young Bucks, Private Party wrestled three other matches in 2026, including two in House of Glory.

This isn't Quen's first time out with injury during his time in AEW. In December 2022, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during an episode of "AEW Rampage." He was out for over a year following reconstruction surgery, and returned in January 2024 on "Dynamite."

Private Party won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from the Bucks on an October 2024 edition of "Dynamite." They dropped the belts to the Hurt Syndicate the following January, and disappeared from AEW television until this February.