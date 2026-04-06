Former WWE Champion Says Sable, Late Chuck Norris Should Be In Hall Of Fame

The passing of "Walker, Texas Ranger" star Chuck Norris a few weeks ago left many remembering his work on the famous TV series, as well as his films such as "Octagon," "Missing in Action," "The Way of the Dragon," and "Lone Wolf McQuade." Others, however, remembered that Norris once made an appearance for WWE at the 1994 Survivor Series, serving as enforcer for The Undertaker vs. Yokozuna and delivering a roundhouse kick to Jeff Jarrett in the process.

On last week's "Something to Wrestle," Conrad Thompson brought up Norris' Survivor Series appearance, and felt that was enough to get him a Hall of Fame induction. Thompson's co-host, JBL, agreed that it was wrong that Norris hadn't been inducted already.

"I think that's a mistake," JBL said. "I didn't realize he wasn't, I just assumed he was...you've got to think about it, you know, Chuck Norris was a badass, man. He was a legit fighter. He wasn't just a Hollywood stuntman, he fought a hundred fights or whatever it was. I saw his record the other day, it's massive. That guy was a badass, legit badass."

JBL had similar thoughts when the discussion turned to former WWE star Sable and her potential induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Having been a co-worker of Sable's during her peak of popularity in the Attitude Era, JBL believes she's a no doubt Hall of Famer, provided she wants to be in.

"Sable has every qualification to be in the Hall of Fame," JBL said. "I don't know why she's not, and maybe that's a choice that they've [Sable and Brock Lesnar] made. Maybe that's a choice that WWE made, I don't know. But as far as merit, yeah. There's no doubt about it. She was a huge part of the Attitude Era, and she was an incredible star. Conrad, I was there when she walked out. She was over as anybody in our company really. It was amazing. She was a huge star."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription