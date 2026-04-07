WWE Files Trademark For New NXT Event

With Stand & Deliver having occurred this past weekend in St. Louis, Missouri, "WWE NXT" has no PLE events currently on their calendar, as well as no special episodes of "NXT" TV. But that seems likely to change soon if a recent WWE trademark is to be believed. On Monday, WWE filed to trademark the name "NXT Revenge." As with almost all wrestling trademarks, the filing seeks to cover the usual applications, most notably "Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling."

It's unclear whether "NXT Revenge" would be used as the name for the brand's next PLE, or if it will be used for a special television episode. Typically, WWE has run the PLE Battleground as their post-Stand & Deliver PLE, with the 2023 and 2025 editions taking place in late May, while the 2024 Battleground took place in early June. WWE has made no indications on whether Battleground will return, be moved to later in the year, or be scrapped, potentially opening the door for NXT Revenge to become the new post-Stand & Deliver PLE.

Whatever plans WWE has for future PLE, or even special TV events, may be revealed tonight, when the brand returns to the airwaves for their first show since Stand & Deliver. The show will feature several new champions, including Lola Vice, who defeated Jacy Jayne and Kendall Grey to become new NXT Women's Champion, and Tony D'Angelo, who overcame Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints, and Ethan Page to win the NXT Championship, his first reign with the title since debuting in "NXT" back in 2021. Also set for the show is a new tournament to crown the next Men's Speed Champion, and Sol Ruca taking on Izzy Dame.