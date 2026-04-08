Pat McAfee After CM Punk's WWE Raw Promo: 'Randy Orton Is Here To Save Everything'

After Pat McAfee previously addressed WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk's show-opening promo on "WWE Raw" on Monday, where he tore into the former commentator and ESPN personality after he was revealed to be Randy Orton's mystery ally, McAfee took to his show to respond. He revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday he hadn't been keeping up with "Raw" live, but when he logged into social media, he was surprised. He also took the opportunity to put Orton over, all while running down Punk.

"Come downstairs, about 8:30, 8:40ish. Open my phone. Go to the X. Go to trending. 'Is that me? Pat MAGA-fee. What?'" he said. "'What is that about?' CM Punk [Monday] night called me 'Pat MAGA-fee' and attacked a lot of things. Then he'd lay out why he's not worth the price of admission to WrestleMania. 'Lower the prices now! I'm not worth that much!' But, no worries, Mr. Punk. Randy Orton is here to save everything. It's been an exciting time."

While Punk started off his promo addressing his feud against WrestleMania opponent Roman Reigns, he quickly switched gears about halfway through and veered into "pipe bomb" territory. He called on TKO to lower the prices to WWE events, after McAfee expressed distaste during his "WWE SmackDown" promo that tickets to WrestleMania were still available despite Orton's match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Punk took further shots at McAfee and referenced the fact that TKO CEO Ari Emanuel was reportedly behind bringing the former NFL punter back into the fold. Emanuel is notably McAfee's agent, who recently got McAfee a role on a Paramount+ series.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.