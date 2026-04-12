WWE's Liv Morgan Says Involvement In John Cena Match Was A 'Full-Circle Moment'

John Cena's WWE retirement tour featured several of his past rivals, but one wrestler who had little history with him also made a huge impact — Liv Morgan. Morgan recently spoke about her role in Cena's match against Dominik Mysterio and how she felt participating in it.

Morgan has previously spoken on her love and admiration for Cena in her younger years, and in an interview with Esteban Ramirez, spoken passionately about being involved in one of his last matches in WWE.

"Iconic," replied Morgan when asked how it felt to be a part of Cena's retirement tour. "You know, growing up, little Liv Morgan was the biggest chain gang soldier ever. Loved John Cena. But you know, as I grew into a woman, I smartened up, you know, and learned what a real man is. And so to be involved in his retirement tour was a very full circle moment for me. I came out, I think I had everyone confused, turned on John Cena and helped Dominik solidify his victory."

Morgan made a surprise return to WWE television at Survivor Series, during the Cena-Mysterio clash, and seemed to want to attack Mysterio after his flirting with other stars. After jumping on Cena, she turned on him, eventually helping Mysterio to regain his Intercontinental Championship.

Her return to the show came after being on the sidelines for five months due to an injury, which made the night even more emotional for her. A few weeks after the aforementioned match, Cena retired at Saturday Night's Main Event, a moment that Morgan said brought her to tears.