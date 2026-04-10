Former WWE Star Austin Aries Comments On TNA Pulling Talent From Indie Shows

Earlier this week, it was reported that TNA President Carlos Silva has pulled several of his talents from competing against current AEW stars at several upcoming independent shows. Many current and former wrestlers from those respective companies have weighed in on their thoughts on the matter, including the former three-time Impact/TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Austin Aries.

On X [formerly known as Twitter], Aries noted that situations similar to the one above aren't new; rather, a reoccurrence, even when he worked for TNA during his first run between 2005 to 2007. The former WWE star wrote, "Early in my career, @ThisIsTNA once tried to pull me off a @ringofhonor show the day of to fly me to Orlando early for their PPV. Before telling me they even called ROH to tell them I wasn't coming. At the time, I was on a per-appearance deal."

Early in my career, @ThisIsTNA once tried to pull me off a @ringofhonor show the day of to fly me to Orlando early for their PPV. Before telling me they even called ROH to tell them I wasn't coming. At the time, I was on a per-appearance deal. — Daniel Healy (@AustinAries) April 9, 2026

The AEW World Champion, MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman), who was was set to face former TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth, felt slighted by this call, especially since this is the second time their highly anticipated fight has been canceled. The champion vehemently stated, "Shame old, Carlos doesn't care about the fans or his roster getting paid. I'll still be there ... Let's see if Nicky still has the b*lls to show up to Long Island...This guy [Silva] is actively a dumb mother*****r. Congrats. You pay your talents s***. Than force them off shows where they can make money. #lolTNA." Silva explained that this week's decision all boiled down to "partner conflicts," especially since TNA is now in a multi-year partnership with WWE, which began in January of 2025.

TNA is gearing up for its annual springtime pay-per-view event, Rebellion, tomorrow night in Cleveland, Ohio. AEW will host is next pay-per-view event, Dynasty, on Sunday, from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.