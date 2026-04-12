Ex-WWE Writer Road Dogg And AEW's Billy Gunn Comment On Celebrities In Wrestling

The theme of celebrities in pro wrestling is not an uncommon one as hundreds have either appeared on shows or stepped into the ring themselves throughout the years. Still, the question as to whether their usage is beneficial to the wrestling business is up for debate.

During a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, ex-WWE writer Brian "Road Dogg" James and AEW star Billy Gunn, together once known as the New Age Outlaws, weighed in on the topic. For Gunn, simple outings from celebrities are fine. When it extends beyond that, though, it dips into questionable territory.

"I'm okay with like an appearance kind of thing," Gunn said. "I feel like now where it's like they can just come in and all of a sudden do what we do, they don't appreciate...That's wrong, because I don't know what they feel. It's like oh, they just came in and can do what you do. No, that's not it. No, they can't. They get a quick [moment of] this is only what you're doing. Sometimes, it's okay with just an appearance, but trying to work and do all that stuff, I don't get that."

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 42, the celebrity presence amongst WWE television has noticeably increased, with the likes of Jelly Roll, IShowSpeed, Lil Yachty, and Pat McAfee all contributing to storylines. In Jelly's case, he even defeated former NXT Tag Team Champion Kit Wilson on "WWE SmackDown." Meanwhile, IShowSpeed is set to make his WrestleMania in-ring debut in a six-man tag bout.