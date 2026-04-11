WWE SmackDown 4/10/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While I'm very glad WrestleMania tickets, for Saturday at least, are ever-so slightly cheaper for those who may want to go, this entire Pat McAfee "major announcement" promo tonight was a hot mess and everything about this angle tonight, outside of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' part of the promo, was terrible. I truly don't know where to begin, so first, I'll question why the heck Jelly Roll was involved, when I thought WWE creative was going back to the drawing board over that part.

If I had one positive thought going into this McAfee/Randy Orton/Rhodes thing tonight, it was that I thought, thanks to reports, that Jelly Roll wasn't going to get involved. Within the first few minutes of the show, however, there he was, talking to Aldis and then later on, with McAfee, before he got involved in the main segment with everyone. We do not need two celebrities involved with a 15+ year-long story we have going on with Rhodes and Orton, and it's all such a s***** mess.

As for McAfee's promo itself... What. It felt like one, big rambling advertisement, first for Dodge RAM trucks, if McAfee driving around in one backstage wasn't enough, then for WrestleMania tickets. It's also strange how they're going about it, like, "Wow! Night one Randy Orton saving the business! It's going to be so big! That's why we have to put THOSE tickets on sale!" Right now, it feels like the entirety of the WrestleMania build has broken down into "Hey, we can't sell tickets!" which is a truly terrible story.

I didn't entirely mind McAfee running down CM Punk, because he had some points I agreed with as one of Punk's top ten haters, but when it's coming from McAfee's mouth, it doesn't exactly mean much at this point. Especially, even I'll admit, after Punk cooked him in his promo on "WWE Raw." Thankfully, Rhodes got out there eventually to attempt to save the segment, but then, he was met by Orton quite literally dragging out Jelly Roll from the back.

After the beatdown of Rhodes and Jelly Roll in the ring, McAfee left alongside Orton with the Undisputed WWE Championship, and I am just so sick of that trope. You're not the champion. Don't take the belt. It's annoying, especially when you're the celebrity guest, for lack of a better term as to how to describe McAfee anymore. Thank goodness next Friday is the go-home show for this, but I can't say I'm anywhere near excited to see McAfee and Jelly Roll get involved in this match next Saturday. WWE has just ruined this match to the point of no return, and it's awfully disappointing.

Written by Daisy Ruth