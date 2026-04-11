Jordynne Grace Returns From Injury On WWE Main Event Ahead Of SmackDown

"The Juggernaut" Jordynne Grace is back in the ring ahead of WrestleMania season.

On Friday, Grace appeared in singles competition against Zelina Vega, as part of a taped match for "WWE Main Event," which will air at a later date. A spectator at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, snapped a few photos of Grace's return, which was posted on X [formerly known as Twitter].

Zelina Vega vs Jordynne Grace to kick off Main Event pic.twitter.com/D5rIyOsFOE — Ramon 2K26 (@Ramon3MR) April 10, 2026

In her unaired match on March 6, the former first-ever TNA Knockouts Triple Crown winner obtained an ankle injury when she leaped out of the corner and away from the former and longest-ever NXT UK Women's Champion, Alba Fyre. It appeared she twisted her ankle. After the match, Grace was sporting a walking boot standing alongside Chelsea Green, who is also recovering from an ankle injury. A photo was posted of the two injured parties on social media.

Joining "WWE SmackDown" this past January, Grace has had her fair share of victories over stars like Green, Fyre, and Candice LeRae, which would be her most recent televised opponent on the February 27th Elimination Chamber go-home edition of "SmackDown." She did have a go with the current WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, but fell short of becoming the new women's champion ahead of "The Grandest Stage of Them All." At this time, Grace is still awaiting to capture her first piece of gold in WWE.