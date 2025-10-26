The Stunning Evolution Of Jordynne Grace

Current "WWE NXT" star and former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is unlike any other woman in professional wrestling today. Grace's name is almost synonymous with transformation, whether that be physical, or through her in-ring transformation and all the hard work that got her from the independent scene to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Grace, whose real name is Patricia Gresham (née Parker), was inspired by the strong women in WWE before her, like Chyna and Beth Phoenix, something she told Muscle & Fitness ahead of the inaugural Queen of the Mountain match in TNA back in the spring of 2022. Grace explained she grew up watching WWE and started lifting weights when she was around 12 years old, as she knew muscles were going to be needed if she were to accomplish her dream of becoming a professional wrestler herself.

She worked her way up from indie promotions like Bad Boys of Wrestling, Keystone Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Magic, and many more to Progress Wrestling, where she captured the Progress World Women's Championship. Grace would make a brief, but meaningful, appearance in AEW before she signed with Impact Wrestling, where she would make a name for herself, in October 2018. In Impact, which would once again become TNA Wrestling in 2024, she became one of the most decorated Knockouts with multiple championship reigns in the promotion.

"Thicc Mama Pump" officially became "The Juggernaut" in WWE when she signed with the company, after working in "NXT" while still under contract with TNA thanks to a partnership between the companies, in January 2025. She has taken WWE's developmental brand by storm, but the journey of just how far she's risen is long.