AEW's Kenny Omega Believes More Promotions Should Work Together: 'It's Doable'

AEW star Kenny Omega has weighed in on the recent situation surrounding the company where some of its stars have had their planned bouts with wrestlers from TNA Wrestling canceled. Ricochet and MJF were meant to face Leon Slater and Nic Nemeth in separate singles matches, but they were both canned after TNA President Carlos Silva cited "partner conflicts," leading to MJF verbally blasting Silva on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

Despite some bad blood being in the waters right now, Omega stated in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that he feels like collaboration between companies like AEW, TNA and even WWE is doable. "I do think that at the end of the day, if everyone were to really just sit down and figure out a way to make it happen, it's more than doable. We've seen it in other sports, other forms of media. This isn't just a thing that's unique to professional wrestling."

Omega used the example of how Marvel and DC have collaborated despite being competitors in the comic book industry, feeling as if having two entities that were never meant to cross paths is one of the most exciting things that can happen in wrestling. However, he understands that thought process might be a bit unrealistic, but he is still hopeful for the future.

"I really do think that with how passionately I do feel about working together with everybody and anybody, that I think Tony would hear me out and also entertain the idea as well," Omega said. "I think it'd be great for fans, and I think at the end of the day, too, it's only a net-positive for all of professional wrestling."