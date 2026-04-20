MJF Says People Don't Talk About This AEW Star Enough

AEW Men's World Champion is many things, including someone who isn't a fan of labeling people underrated or overrated. On occasion, however, he will make an exception. That occasion occurred last week when MJF was on "Late Night Grin," when, after letting his thoughts about "underrated wrestlers" be known, he revealed one AEW star that was actually worthy of the designation.

"I don't think people talk about Mark Davis enough," MJF said. "How's that? I think Mark Davis, and he's getting his flowers, but he's not getting enough flowers. That dude is next f*****g level. He's probably one of the best big men in the sport right now. Not probably, I take that back, he's one of the best big men in the sport right now."

Originally arriving in AEW as a member of Aussie Open with Kyle Fletcher, Davis suffered several injury setbacks that kept him out of the ring for a combined 18 months between 2024 and 2025, though he has since come on strong in 2026 as a member of the Don Callis Family. While he was out injured, Fletcher saw his stock rise tremendously as a singles wrestler, and was considered among AEW's fastest rising stars before suffering a recent injury of his own. That, according to MJF, has only contributed to Davis being underrated, and he pondered if Davis may have had the same success had he stayed healthy and Fletcher had gotten hurt instead.

"That's another reason I think he's underrated," MJF said. "I think if Mark Davis was given these same platform as Kyle was, or if the roles were reversed even. If Kyle got first...who's to say? I mean, they're both so talented. Tremendously different performers and athletes, and looks. But they're both so great. And they both connect in very different ways through very different ways."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Late Night Grin" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription