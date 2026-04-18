Renee Paquette Names Her Favorite And Least Favorite AEW Personalities

There is no such thing as a 100% person anywhere, but in pro wrestling, AEW's Renee Paquette may be the closest, seemingly liked by almost everyone. But who does Paquette like the most in wrestling, aside from her husband, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley? On "Who is..?," Paquette answered that question, having to think about it briefly before settling on one of AEW's most beloved stars, and one of her favorite wrestlers to interview.

"I've got to go with Eddie Kingston," Paquette said. "I love Eddie. I don't care which version of Eddie I get that day, whether its good news Eddie, it's bad news Eddie, I find him entertaining. And he's just a real person. He gives you all sides of him at all times. So I've got to go Eddie."

In terms of her least favorite AEW personality, Paquette had no hesitation, citing frequent broadcasting partner, AEW creative team member, and former host of "HEY! [EW], RJ City.

"RJ City can eat s**t," Paquette said. "Yeah, RJ's a pain in my ass. I've never met a more neurotic person in my entire life. And it's great in the sense that he keeps everybody on their toes and he makes things come together and happen. But brother, take a [minute]. You don't have to text me this s**t at 7 o'clock in the morning. We're going to get to it. Yes I have a challenge, yes I get up early. But you've got to give a little window! It's insane to wake up with these texts and things, files I need open and things I need to look at. Like, give us all a minute. F**k off RJ!"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Who Is..?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription