TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/9/2026

The final stop for TNA before the Rebellion pay-per-view, the April 9 edition of "TNA Impact," crossed the 250,000 viewership mark, following a decline in the previous week's viewership.

The average viewership for the show rose to 257,000, a sizable jump from the previous week's 200,000 number, as per "Programming Insider." "Wrestlenomics" has reported that the viewership is also 7% higher than the four-week average, which is currently at 241,000. "Impact" has grown by leaps and bounds since its debut on AMC, which registered just 173,000 viewers for the January 15 episode. After a promising few weeks where viewership hovered around the 250,000 mark, it dropped to 200,000 for the April 2 show.

While viewership grew for the April 9 "Impact," the 18-49 key demographic ratings dipped from 0.05, which it received the previous week, to 0.04 for last week's show. The 0.04 number is the same as the trailing four-week average for the show.

The April 9 show opened with a segment involving Mike Santana and Eddie Edwards, to hype their TNA World Championship match at Rebellion, a singles clash between BDE and Frankie Kazarian, and Elayna Black securing a quick win over Myla Grace. The show was headlined by The Hardys, who put their TNA World Tag Team Championship on the line and successfully retained it against The Righteous.