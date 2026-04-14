WWE's The Undertaker Announces Americano Mask Vs. Mask Match For Upcoming AAA Show

With the arrival of WrestleMania 42 later this week comes the one year anniversary of WWE announcing the purchase of lucha libre promotion, Lucha Libre AAA. And while AAA itself seems poised to have little to no presence at WrestleMania weekend, that doesn't mean WWE doesn't have big plans for the promotion in the coming months. That includes, arguably, the biggest match AAA has run since the WWE purchase being set up for next month.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, AAA executive producer and WWE legend The Undertaker announced a mask vs. mask match between Rey de Reyes winner El Grande Americano and "The Original" El Grande Americano. The match will headline AAA's Noche De Los Grandes event on May 30, taking place in Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Circle the date on your calendars! Mask vs. Mask will take place at #AAANocheDeLosGrandes on May 30th at Arena Monterrey. This will be intense! 🎟️: https://t.co/RKCDXVr156 https://t.co/BGLPRh9MJT — Undertaker (@undertaker) April 14, 2026

The clash of Americanos has been almost a year in the making since the original Americano went down with an injury, prompting the emergence of the second Americano and his Los Americanos stablemates, Bravo and Rayo Americano. The feud began properly when Original Americano returned at the 2026 Royal Rumble, with the two squaring off both in an AAA and WWE ring since. The lone singles match between the Americanos took place on the March 16 episode of "WWE Raw," with the second Americano defeating the original.

The mask vs. mask match will represent the first time in either Americano's career that they will compete in a Lucha de Apuesta match. It will also be the first major Apuesta match in AAA since WWE purchased the promotion, with WWE having previously focused on building up matches for the AAA Mega Championship as the marquee match on AAA PLE's.