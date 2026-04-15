Cody Rhodes Destroys Pat McAfee's Set, Takes Back Undisputed WWE Championship Belt

With WrestleMania 42 now just days away, the heat between Cody Rhodes and Pat McAfee may be at an all-time high, perhaps even surpassing the animosity between Rhodes and his Undisputed WWE Championship challenger Randy Orton. Since McAfee revealed himself as Orton's ally, he and Rhodes have gone back and forth both in promos and the media, with Rhodes even going as far to say that McAfee's inclusion into his feud with Orton was a bad idea. And McAfee and Orton have twice left Rhodes laying with attacks, the last of which saw McAfee steal Rhodes championship belt.

On Tuesday evening, Rhodes got that title back via some nefarious means of his own. At the start of Wednesday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," McAfee revealed that his set was in disarray. The reason for that was because Rhodes had gained access to the set of the show the previous night, with the help of a McAfee employee who was mopping up the set at the time.

"Ladies and gentlemen.." McAfee tweeted. "This is what we walked into this morning thanks to Cody Rhodes...THANKS TO OUR SECURITY CAMERAS, HERE'S THE FOOTAGE."

As McAfee narrated, Rhodes, clad in a red "American Nightmare" tracksuit, was seen walking onto the set. At first, it seemed as though Rhodes would just take his Undisputed WWE Championship back and leave. Instead, Rhodes grabbed a baseball and proceeded to shatter a photo display of Orton and McAfee that was attached to McAfee's desk. Rhodes then tipped over McAfee's chair, grabbed his championship title and McAfee's laptop. As he was walking out, Rhodes proceeded to spike the lap top on the ground, breaking it, and proceeded to have a short exchange with McAfee's employee.