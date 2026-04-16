First Street Fighter Film Trailer Drops Featuring WWE's Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns

Though it's still several months away from hitting theaters, many wrestling fans are gearing up for the next "Street Fighter" movie, particularly because it stars Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his long-time rival Roman Reigns as Guile and Akuma respectively. And after a less than a minute sneak peak whet the appetite for fans a few months ago, followed by a poster reveal earlier this week, a full length trailer has arrived to give an even better look at Kitao Sakurai's new film.

Released on Thursday morning, the official "Street Fighter" trailer runs at nearly three minutes long, accompanied by a version of the song "What's Up?" by 4 Non Blondes. The central focus of the trailer was on characters Ken Masters (Noah Centineo), Ryo (Andrew Koji) and Chung-Li (Callina Liang), with Chung-Li searching for champions, including estranged friends Ryo and Masters, to take part in the second World Warrior Tournament.

While Reigns is listed higher on the marquee than Rhodes, he is only briefly seen in the trailer using a fireball attack. Rhodes was featured a bit more prominently, including during a nightclub fight scene, and towards the end of the trailer, where he has some dialogue. They were not the only wrestlers featured in the trailer, as former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto was also seen, portraying E. Honda. Other characters featured were Balrog (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson), Dan Hibiki (Andrew Schultz), and the notorious Street Fighter villain M. Bison (David Dastmalchian).

Produced by Paramount Pictures, "Street Fighter" is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 16.