Title Match Booked For WWE SmackDown Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

The "WWE SmackDown" before the weekend's WrestleMania 42 will feature a title match involving former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The "SmackDown" and "Raw" before WrestleMania usually feature matches that couldn't be accommodated on the 'Mania card, and it seems like one of those matches will take place on the Friday night show. Stratton will face off against WWE Women's US Champion Giulia in a title match, just a few weeks after the duo had faced each other in a non-title match. The match was made official on this week's WWE "Main Event" show.

Stratton and Giulia have been in a feud for a few weeks, with the duo facing each other on the March 27 edition of "SmackDown" in a non-title match, where the latter emerged victorious, thanks to some help from Kiana James. Recent reports had hinted that a rematch could take place at "The Show of Shows," which now doesn't seem to be the case. Stratton herself addressed those rumors, confirming that she wasn't told by WWE management about such a match happening at WrestleMania. Giulia has held the title for most of 2026, having won the title on the January 2 edition of "SmackDown."

Also on the WrestleMania 42 go-home show will be an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, while The MFTs will continue their rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag team match. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who recently trashed Pat McAfee's studio, will also be on the show and will address his WrestleMania 42 opponent, Randy Orton.