WWE's CM Punk Calls Pat McAfee A 'Tourist,' Says Cody Rhodes Will Handle Him
Pat McAfee's work with WWE has gradually increased over the years, with the former NFL punter first being brought in as an analyst for NXT TakeOver events in 2018. In between his obligations with ESPN and "The Pat McAfee Show," roles as a commentator and occasional wrestler for WWE then followed. Most recently, McAfee inserted himself into the WrestleMania 42 program surrounding Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, specifically as Orton's back-up.
During an interview with "All The Smoke," WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk weighed in on McAfee's ascent within the pro wrestling space, especially given that he came into it as an outsider. "Wrestling I think has, always sometimes to a fault, embraced people that we believe can get eyeballs on our product," Punk said. "Eyeballs on our product and people actually investing and selling or buying tickets are two wildly different things. I think Pat was a wrestling fan who became famous outside the bubble, was afforded an opportunity to be invited in, and somewhere along the line, he forgot that he's a tourist. To me, the invite can be easily rescinded. Pat's great at what he does. Pat is not great at what we do."
Under the WWE banner, McAfee has competed in a handful of matches, beginning with an in-ring showdown with former NXT Champion Adam Cole in 2020. Since then, McAfee has stepped up to face the likes of Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, The Miz, and even former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. His latest bout pitted him against "The Ring General" GUNTHER at WWE Backlash 2025.
Punk Trusts That Cody Rhodes Will 'Handle' Pat McAfee At WrestleMania
McAfee's current affiliation with Randy Orton heading into WWE WrestleMania 42 has drawn a widespread negative response, with both fans and WWE talents speaking out against it. WWE World Tag Team Champion Damian Priest has candidly said the storyline "sucks." Meanwhile, Rhodes compared it to the popular meme of a clown standing amongst soldiers as they prepare to breach a location.
With Orton and Rhodes' WrestleMania clash now just a day away, Punk is hopeful that Rhodes will put McAfee's storyline involvement to an end. "Cody's going to handle it," he said. "I got my hands full at WrestleMania with Roman [Reigns]. Poor Cody's got to deal with this guy. When he disrespects the business and he says some things out of pocket, he's going to get checked. And he's going to get checked by me. You can't be running your mouth about ticket sales and all this other stuff when you've never sold a ticket in your life. It'd be like me trying to tell an NBA champion how to shoot a free throw. That ain't going to happen ... I would prefer to not have to deal with Pat. It's Cody's thing, but we'll see what happens. I certainly don't think Pat realizes the dangerous things he's doing, but it's all good."
As Punk alluded to, McAfee claims that his alliance with Orton stems from their mutual desire to "save the business," specifically by ensuring that Orton walks out of WrestleMania as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. En route to "The Show of Shows," McAfee has also repeatedly drawn attention to its subpar ticket sales, which he tried to combat by announcing a limited–time discount.
Should Orton lose at WrestleMania 42, McAfee promised fans that they'd never see or hear from him within the wrestling world again. Given his aforementioned statements, it seems that Punk in particular wouldn't be opposed to that happening.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "All The Smoke" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.