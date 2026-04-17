WWE's CM Punk Calls Pat McAfee A 'Tourist,' Says Cody Rhodes Will Handle Him

McAfee's current affiliation with Randy Orton heading into WWE WrestleMania 42 has drawn a widespread negative response, with both fans and WWE talents speaking out against it. WWE World Tag Team Champion Damian Priest has candidly said the storyline "sucks." Meanwhile, Rhodes compared it to the popular meme of a clown standing amongst soldiers as they prepare to breach a location.

With Orton and Rhodes' WrestleMania clash now just a day away, Punk is hopeful that Rhodes will put McAfee's storyline involvement to an end. "Cody's going to handle it," he said. "I got my hands full at WrestleMania with Roman [Reigns]. Poor Cody's got to deal with this guy. When he disrespects the business and he says some things out of pocket, he's going to get checked. And he's going to get checked by me. You can't be running your mouth about ticket sales and all this other stuff when you've never sold a ticket in your life. It'd be like me trying to tell an NBA champion how to shoot a free throw. That ain't going to happen ... I would prefer to not have to deal with Pat. It's Cody's thing, but we'll see what happens. I certainly don't think Pat realizes the dangerous things he's doing, but it's all good."

As Punk alluded to, McAfee claims that his alliance with Orton stems from their mutual desire to "save the business," specifically by ensuring that Orton walks out of WrestleMania as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. En route to "The Show of Shows," McAfee has also repeatedly drawn attention to its subpar ticket sales, which he tried to combat by announcing a limited–time discount.

Should Orton lose at WrestleMania 42, McAfee promised fans that they'd never see or hear from him within the wrestling world again. Given his aforementioned statements, it seems that Punk in particular wouldn't be opposed to that happening.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "All The Smoke" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.