Damian Priest Reacts To Girlfriend Lola Vice Winning WWE NXT Women's Championship

Four years into her WWE career, Lola Vice finally got her first taste of singles championship gold when she dethroned Jacy Jayne as NXT Women's Champion at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver. According to her boyfriend and fellow WWE star Damian Priest, the crowning moment served as validation of Vice's hard work, especially in her journey to shed her MMA persona for that of a WWE Superstar. Now in her NXT Women's Title reign, Priest encourages Vice to push herself even more.

"Now she's a double champ in WWE. She's one of the faces of AAA, one of the faces of NXT, which are both basically meaning she's one of the faces of WWE. It's awesome," Priest said on "Gabby AF." "Right now, I told her the real work starts ... Now you're going to get busier and now is when you really have to prove yourself because now all eyes are on you.

"But she's going to knock it out of the park because she just has this crazy drive that is wild to see and very encouraging, and inspires you to do more. No matter what I've achieved, I see what she does and I'm like, 'Oh, I need to work a little harder.' It's pretty cool. She earned it. She deserves it and I hope she really enjoys it."

So far in her reign, Vice has successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against her predecessor on the "NXT" Revenge TV special. Looking ahead, all eyes are now on her, as evidenced by the likes of Kali Armstrong, Kendal Grey, Izzi Dame, Zaria, and Sol Ruca staring her down afterward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gabby AF" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.