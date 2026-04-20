WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/14/2026

With Stand & Deliver moved away from WrestleMania weekend this year, "WWE NXT" didn't have much of a WrestleMania weekend presence, outside of some talents competing at WWE World. Instead, "NXT' was kept to their usual Tuesday timeslot, airing the first episode of their two week "Revenge" event. And viewership wise, it seems the special event produced mixed results for WWE's third brand.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that "NXT Revenge" drew 584K total viewers and 0.09 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Despite being billed as a bigger than usual episode of "NXT," the show dipped slightly in total viewership, falling 3% from 605K on April 7. The news was slightly better in 18-49, which was up slightly from 0.08. Against the four week average, total viewership held firm, while 18-49 was up 8%.

Perhaps the most troubling news for "NXT" is the year over year declines the brand has suffered. Total viewership was down from both 2025's Q1 and April 2025 numbers, though the dips were only 12% and 11% respectively. The real drops were in 18-49, with Q1 2026 down 47% from Q1 2025's 0.15, while April 2026 was down 50% from April 2025's 0.16. It's unclear how much these numbers have been affected by the various changes to Nielsen's rating system since mid-2025.

Week one of "NXT Revenge" featured two major championship matches coming off Stand & Deliver one week earlier. In the middle of the show, Tony D'Angelo defeated Ethan Page to retain the NXT Championship, while the main event saw Lola Vice make her first successful defense of the NXT Women's Champion by besting former champion Jacy Jayne.