AEW's Kenny Omega Comments On Jade Cargill Using His Finisher At WWE WrestleMania 42

The tribalism between WWE and AEW seems to exist mostly among fans, as wrestlers from both promotions appear to get along well, with recent evidence of this being AEW's Kenny Omega approving WWE star Jade Cargill using his famed finisher.

At WrestleMania 42, Cargill put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley. In the match, which Cargill lost, she performed Omega's One Winged Angel finisher, which surprised many fans on social media. Omega, though, gave his former AEW colleague the seal of approval in his post on X, which was accompanied by a GIF of a cat giving a thumbs up.

"When I see the moves I do elsewhere, I only take it as a compliment. If somehow I inspired people to use them, I can only be grateful. Besides, seeing the OWA on the WM ring was kinda neat, right? It's all good with me!" Omega commented.

When I see the moves I do elsewhere, I only take it as a compliment. If somehow I inspired people to use them, I can only be grateful. Besides, seeing the OWA on the WM ring was kinda neat, right? It's all good with me! pic.twitter.com/geEie5PBPC — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 20, 2026

Cargill herself responded to the post, thanking Omega and following it up with goat emojis. Omega and Cargill seem to share a friendship, with Omega defending Cargill from vitriolic fans following her move from AEW to WWE, urging them to wish her well. Despite landing the One Winged Angel, Cargill couldn't get a win over Ripley, who landed a few Rip Tides to win her second WWE Women's Championship, adding to the two WWE Women's World titles she has won. In spite of the loss, Cargill boastfully stated that she's still the "bi*ch," with or without a world title around her waist.