Bully Ray Says Tony Khan's Booking Of AEW Title Change Reminds Him Of Paul Heyman

Darby Allin shockingly defeated MJF on the "AEW Dynamite" after Dynasty, a decision Bully Ray says reminds him of Paul Heyman's booking.

Ray began by saying on "Busted Open" that the majority of AEW fans on social media were unhappy with MJF losing the title to Darby Allin, but praised Tony Khan for sticking to his guns and pulling the trigger on the decision.

"We don't know how long the chatter [negative fan reaction] is going to last. We don't know if taking the strap off of Max at this moment in time [is a good decision], when the AEW ratings are higher than they've been in forever. We don't know. But I can say this, Tony Khan, I applaud you. Great job, Tony. You got balls. He said earlier in the week in an interview that he was going with his gut. He goes with his instincts. It's a one-man creative show. And I'm cool with that. I'd rather a one-man creative than a multi-team creative. And Tony pulled the trigger last night. And we are talking about it today," said Ray.

Ray compared the decision by Khan to something his former ECW boss and WWE Hall of Famer, Paul Heyman, would've done, asserting how AEW will gain and lose by Khan's ideas.

"It's a very Paul Heyman-esque way of doing things, the way Paul did in ECW. We're going to live, and we're going to die by the ideas that come out of my head and that you guys execute in the ring," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer, though, pointed out a few flaws in the story between Allin and MJF on "AEW Dynamite," arguing that MJF's shoulders were up when he was pinned, while he also questioned how MJF didn't know that the match would happen when it was announced at the Dynasty pay-per-view.