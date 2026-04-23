Breaking Down The Belts: Roman Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship

It's been almost nine months since GUNTHER last held the World Heavyweight Championship, but now he's become the "Career Killer" and has yet to lose a singles match since. Winning back the title could be his next goal.

In the last five months, GUNTHER has retired John Cena as well as AJ Styles, but his most recent victory came against Seth Rollins this past weekend at WrestleMania 42. After defeating three of the best that have ever stepped in a WWE ring, it's hard to imagine GUNTHER won't be inserted back into the title picture sometime soon, especially since he's owed a favor from one of the most powerful men in the industry.

So far, the only creative direction that's been laid out for GUNTHER is an upcoming feud with LA Knight, and Paul Heyman being in his debt due to the events the preceded WrestleMania. Three weeks ago, GUNTHER saved Heyman from an angered Rollins, who was looking to get his revenge on "The Oracle" for The Vision's betrayal. In exchange, Heyman offered to repay GUNTHER with a favor, which is speculated to be a match against Brock Lesnar, but after "The Beast" seemingly retired at WrestleMania, the ECW legend could instead secure the Austrian star a world title match against his former client.

GUNTHER vs. Reigns is one of the biggest matches WWE could book this year, and if they decide to schedule the first-time matchup, it's hard to imagine the company would sacrifice the streak of their most unbeatable star in order to further elevate Reigns. GUNTHER is one of the few realistic options to overcome the champion.