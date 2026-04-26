Becky Lynch Shares Thoughts On Potential Return To WWE WrestleMania Main Event

Across WWE history, only five women hold the distinction of main-eventing the company's biggest yearly show, WrestleMania. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey claimed it first when they competed in a three-way contest for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships in 2019. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks followed suit by closing night one of WrestleMania 37. Since then, though, no women have found themselves back in the coveted slot.

During an interview with "Vulture," Lynch weighed in on the possibility of returning to the WrestleMania main event herself. "At one point I might have said, 'I did that once.' And I did do that once, and that was good," she said. "That's more than a lot of people can say. I think we counted. We're like 'How many main-eventers are currently in the company?' Then my husband [Seth Rollins] often says that he doesn't count night one. I think this is the way of him keeping that chip on his shoulder of like I haven't main-evented night two yet. Because he says if it was still a one night event, then night two is the [true main event]."

While her husband Seth Rollins may not view a night one headliner as an authentic one, Lynch does. In fact, as Lynch noted, some fans specifically purchase tickets for night one of the WrestleMania action due to its respective main event match. In 2026, the spot saw Randy Orton challenge his former mentee and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

"I think a main event is a main event because each show lives by itself," Lynch said. "People buy tickets to night one. Not everybody buys tickets to both nights. So therefore, it is an event in its own right."