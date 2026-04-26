Becky Lynch Shares Thoughts On Potential Return To WWE WrestleMania Main Event
Across WWE history, only five women hold the distinction of main-eventing the company's biggest yearly show, WrestleMania. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey claimed it first when they competed in a three-way contest for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships in 2019. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks followed suit by closing night one of WrestleMania 37. Since then, though, no women have found themselves back in the coveted slot.
During an interview with "Vulture," Lynch weighed in on the possibility of returning to the WrestleMania main event herself. "At one point I might have said, 'I did that once.' And I did do that once, and that was good," she said. "That's more than a lot of people can say. I think we counted. We're like 'How many main-eventers are currently in the company?' Then my husband [Seth Rollins] often says that he doesn't count night one. I think this is the way of him keeping that chip on his shoulder of like I haven't main-evented night two yet. Because he says if it was still a one night event, then night two is the [true main event]."
While her husband Seth Rollins may not view a night one headliner as an authentic one, Lynch does. In fact, as Lynch noted, some fans specifically purchase tickets for night one of the WrestleMania action due to its respective main event match. In 2026, the spot saw Randy Orton challenge his former mentee and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.
"I think a main event is a main event because each show lives by itself," Lynch said. "People buy tickets to night one. Not everybody buys tickets to both nights. So therefore, it is an event in its own right."
Lynch Says It's 'Important' To Show Women In Main Events
Amongst WWE's current roster, about a dozen talents — men and women included — can call themselves WrestleMania main-eventers. Should fans only recognize those who competed in the spot within the modern-day night two or WWE's original one-night format, though, the air becomes even more rarified, and in turn, may place limitations on the audience's approach to the event.
"I think we can condition our audience too much to think okay, these are the two men that main event, and these are the only two people that are our main event," Lynch said. "When we do that, we constantly condition the audience that they feel that, so I think it's important that we recondition. Whether it is me, or it is Rhea Ripley, who deserves to be there, or it's Bianca Belair, it's important that we show women main-eventing, but it also has to be the story. We can't become too complacent."
Heading into WrestleMania 39, fans (and even Charlotte Flair herself) called for "The Queen" and Rhea Ripley to fill the main event slot among night one's lineup. According to WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Leveque, however, the story surrounding The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn had the biggest impact on the audience, hence its ascent into the spot instead. Nevertheless, Lynch and several others are still motivated to get the women back into the premier position in some fashion within the forthcoming years.
"That's a very longwinded, roundabout way of saying screw it, let's fight," Lynch added. "Alright lads, let's throw down, move out the way. I'm coming in." This year, Lynch dethroned AJ Lee as Women's Intercontinental Champion in the middle of WrestleMania 42 night one.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Vulture" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.