Rhea Ripley Comments On 'Very Sad Day' Following Mass WWE Talent Release

Following WrestleMania 42, WWE kickstarted its annual releases, with many surprising names announced to have parted ways with the promotion like Bo Dallas and the entire Wyatt Sicks, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, and Kairi Sane, amongst many others.

Naturally, many fans are up in arms about the releases online, especially with the Wyatt Sicks, who had a high-profile debut, and Aleister Black, who was released almost a year to the date from his return to WWE. However, not only are fans upset about the announcements, but Rhea Ripley briefly shared her thoughts on all her former colleagues' parting with WWE.

"Today's been a very sad day... Absolutely guttered (sic) for my friends and comrades Worst time of the year. Go prove them all wrong," Ripley posted on X.

Amidst the releases, the newly crowned WWE Women's Champion returned to "SmackDown" to celebrate her victory, cutting a promo on her defeated rival Jade Cargill before calling for an open challenge. At the same time as the many WWE releases, there were several "NXT" callups, like the Fatal Influence stable, who answered Ripley's challenge. Jacy Jayne then got a shot at the title, in a heated match that ended in a Disqualification, as the rest of Fatal Influence attacked her.

Ripley, having parted ways with Iyo Sky, has few allies left in WWE and will likely have to take on the entire Fatal Influence in the coming weeks to get her win back in after the beatdown. If anything, Ripley's post and interaction on screen with the new call-ups show the brutal reality of WWE and how the show must absolutely go on.