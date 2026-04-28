Alexa Bliss Comments On Wyatt Sicks, Nikki Cross Being Released By WWE

Following the shocking release of the entire Wyatt Sicks during last Friday's post WWE WrestleMania 42 talent cuts, one of the stable's biggest supporters, Alexa Bliss, spoke out on social media to thank the stars. Bliss took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment about the departures of Uncle Howdy, also known as Bo Dallas, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and her former tag team partner, Nikki Cross.

"Thank you Wyatt Sicks," Bliss posted, alongside the red circle and black heart emoji. Bliss, who worked with the late Bray Wyatt, whom her current character still takes influence from, including her ring gear style and use of the Sister Abigail finisher, was once rumored to be the sixth person of the "sicks" in the group. The addition of Bliss to the Wyatt Sicks never transpired following her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Bliss has a special bond with Cross from before her time working with Wyatt in 2020. The pair started teaming together in 2019. They would become the first women to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice. The team first won the gold from The IIconics in August 2019, and again from the Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36.

"Thank you @WWENikkiCross for all of the amazing times, fun car rides, laughs & for being Hendrix's backstage bestie. love you Nikki – can't wait to see what's next," Bliss posted.

Bliss cross forever 🖤 thank you @WWENikkiCross for all of the amazing times, fun car rides, laughs & for being Hendrix's backstage bestie 🖤 love you Nikki – can't wait to see what's next — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 25, 2026

Cross responded in thanks, and said she cherished their friendship and was proud of the memories they built together. She said getting to see Bliss with her daughter, Hendrix, and hang out with them had been a wonderful gift.