WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Believes John Cena Would Wrestle Again For The Right Price

When John Cena retired from professional wrestling last December at Saturday Night's Main Event, he smiled in defeat when tapping out to GUNTHER in a sleeper hold. Cena giving the audience a smirk while submitting for the first time in 20 years instantly became one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, and according to WCW legend Kevin Nash, the "Never Seen 17" recently shared additional details on the final moments of his career.

Speaking on "Kliq This," Nash recalled his one-on-one conversation with Cena, where the former WWE star explained his thought process behind the finish to his match with GUNTHER. That said, although Cena claims he will never step back inside a ring again, Nash believes he would return to WWE for the right price.

"I said, 'Give me your take on the smile.' and he said, 'I wanted to be the first character on an episodic TV that was the good guy that when they killed him off on the program, he was smiling' ... he says 'Because they know that I will never come back and do this again.' He says, 'Let me put it this way. They know what that check would be and they'll never write that check,"' Nash said reflecting on his conversation with Cena. "If they gave me f*****g thirty million to come back next year, I'm sure he'd be in the ring."

After retiring last year, Cena was given the opportunity to host WrestleMania this year and has now taken on the role of being an ambassador to WWE. At this time, Cena's next appearance is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, the same day as Backlash, where he has "Something epic" planned for Club WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.