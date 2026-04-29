Jim Ross Says Sid Eudy Deserves To Be In Regular WWE HOF, Calls Legacy Wing 'A Joke'
After many years of being on the outside looking in, the late former WWE Champion Sid Eudy, better known as Sycho Sid and Sid Vicious, was part of the WWE Hall of Fame festivities in 2026. The only problem was Sid wasn't inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame proper; instead, he was given a spot in the Hall's Legacy wing. It was a move that ruffled the feathers of some fans and especially Sid's son, Gunther Eudy, who was on hand for honoring Sid at WrestleMania, but was critical of WWE's treatment of him.
On "Grilling JR," WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross revealed he too wasn't thrilled with the treatment of Sid's Hall of Fame induction. In particular, Ross was confused as to how Sid could only wind up in the Legacy wing, a part of the Hall of Fame that Ross isn't particularly fond of.
"I think that's a joke," Ross said. "It's just one way to give somebody...either give them a payday or some recognition. I understand that, God almighty. But a guy that's headlined WrestleMania a couple of times, and was a multiple time champion, all those things, I think he deserved, earned...was Sid a pain in the ass? Yeah, sometimes, no doubt about it. He was moody, he had a lot of pride, and some that worked with him closely may say he had too much pride, because he could become a pain in the ass to work with.
"But does that mean he didn't deserve to be in the regular Hall of Fame? No. He should've been in the regular Hall of Fame. So I'm not as adamant, because he's not my dad, as Sid's son, but I understand his son's position. But, you know, it's water under the bridge now. It's history. Sid's legacy, whether he's in the Hall of Fame or the Legacy wing or whatever you want to call it, he's never going to be forgotten."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription
Opinion: Jim Ross Is Right, Sid Eudy Should Be In The WWE HOF Proper And The Legacy Wing Is A Joke
I may be the wrong person to ask regarding this topic, as the WWE Hall of Fame is, to me, an unserious Hall of Fame, the same way any Hall of Fame where its inductees are decided on the whim of one person (instead of a voting committee) is. But ignoring that, and looking at this from the perspective of the WWE Hall of Fame mattering, I must conclude that Jim Ross doesn't just make a good point, he makes several good points. The Legacy wing of the WWE Hall of Fame is a joke, a section of the Hall featuring people WWE wants to include but doesn't want to make a big spectacle of honoring. And the only joke bigger than that is deciding that Sid Eudy, Sycho Sid of all people, belongs there and shouldn't have been honored the same way Stephanie McMahon and AJ Styles were.
Even if you want to sit here and say that Sid wasn't among the greatest wrestlers ever (he wasn't), the rest of his resume proves he belongs. After all, Sid was a multiple time World Champion between WWE and WCW, and a guy who main evented not one, but two WrestleMania's against the likes of Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. All due respect to Koko B. Ware, but if that guy can get into the WWE Hall of Fame proper despite being a career midcarder, Sid should be able to get into the WWE Hall of Fame just via his one main event against Hogan. And the best he can get is the Legacy wing? It's ridiculous, and no way to honor a guy who was so popular that he got fans to turn against Hogan in 1992 and Shawn Michaels in 1996. Jim Ross is absolutely right; it is a joke that this is all Sid gets. In fact, he may be too kind when he puts it that way.