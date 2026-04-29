Jim Ross Says Sid Eudy Deserves To Be In Regular WWE HOF, Calls Legacy Wing 'A Joke'

After many years of being on the outside looking in, the late former WWE Champion Sid Eudy, better known as Sycho Sid and Sid Vicious, was part of the WWE Hall of Fame festivities in 2026. The only problem was Sid wasn't inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame proper; instead, he was given a spot in the Hall's Legacy wing. It was a move that ruffled the feathers of some fans and especially Sid's son, Gunther Eudy, who was on hand for honoring Sid at WrestleMania, but was critical of WWE's treatment of him.

On "Grilling JR," WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross revealed he too wasn't thrilled with the treatment of Sid's Hall of Fame induction. In particular, Ross was confused as to how Sid could only wind up in the Legacy wing, a part of the Hall of Fame that Ross isn't particularly fond of.

"I think that's a joke," Ross said. "It's just one way to give somebody...either give them a payday or some recognition. I understand that, God almighty. But a guy that's headlined WrestleMania a couple of times, and was a multiple time champion, all those things, I think he deserved, earned...was Sid a pain in the ass? Yeah, sometimes, no doubt about it. He was moody, he had a lot of pride, and some that worked with him closely may say he had too much pride, because he could become a pain in the ass to work with.

"But does that mean he didn't deserve to be in the regular Hall of Fame? No. He should've been in the regular Hall of Fame. So I'm not as adamant, because he's not my dad, as Sid's son, but I understand his son's position. But, you know, it's water under the bridge now. It's history. Sid's legacy, whether he's in the Hall of Fame or the Legacy wing or whatever you want to call it, he's never going to be forgotten."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription