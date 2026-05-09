Kevin Nash Says This WWE Star Is One Of The Only Things That 'Amuses' Him Anymore

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash often has a pessimistic view of his former company, and the professional wrestling business overall, oftentimes giving reason, such as his recent experience at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony where he inducted fellow nWo member Dennis Rodman. There are some aspects of wrestling that he still enjoys, however.

On an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, as he and co-host Sean Oliver were discussing WWE revenue over the years, Nash brought up a recent Danhausen skit from the WWE WrestleMania 42 build. He said that one year, revenue was up for the company thanks to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, but mentioned, "as Danhausen would say, 'Cold Stone.'"

"I love it. It's the best thing in wrestling," Nash said, then questioned "why" the gimmick "has to run its course." "It's one of the few things that absolutely, 100 percent amuses me."

Danhausen made his WWE debut at Elimination Chamber in February after weeks of rumors surrounding a crate that had been shipped between "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." After his initial debut fell flat with fans in Chicago's United Center, fans, especially those on social media, have come around to the "Very Nice, Very Evil" one, to the point he was one of the top three merchandise sellers at WrestleMania 42, behind CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

He even got his own WrestleMania moment alongside John Cena, when he and the "Littlehausens" confronted The Miz and Kit Wilson in the ring. Danhausen has, so far, only wrestled two matches in WWE, with his third to come alongside a mystery partner against Miz and Wilson at Backlash.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.