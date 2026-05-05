WWE RAW 5/4/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

This week saw the rematch of the match no one ever asked for between JD McDonagh and Finn Balor, with all the milquetoast accoutrements of a Judgment Day member's match.

McDonagh is a good wrestler in spite of the *gestures at him* and the in-ring portion was always going to be quite good, as it was during last week's show. But there was zero reason for them to go back at it just a week later aside from TKO releasing everyone else on the roster because they're really cash-strapped at the moment.

There was a vaguely interesting thread beforehand, with Liv Morgan asking why Roxanne Perez didn't tell her about her little impromptu meeting with Balor backtage last week. She then made Perez promise she would never let anyone get between the family, and sure enough Perez emerged during the match to deliver a little bit of jeopardy in that regard. She was eventually joined by Morgan as the entirety of Judgment Day ultimately wound up at ringside, with Michael Cole floating the idea that Morgan was there to keep an eye on Perez and make sure her loyalties were true. But then eventually all was clear in its most mundane way.

Dominik Mysterio tried to interfere one too many times and got caught by the referee, who opted to throw just Mysterio out rather then disqualifying McDonagh. Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan, and Perez remained at ringside. And, predictably, as Balor went to finish the match off, Morgan climbed up onto the apron, entered a staring contest with the referee, threw a bell hammer to Perez behind her who then ran over to the other apron and struck Balor with it to cost him the match.

To be clear, the referee was staring right at Morgan as she struggled to pull the weapon from her sleeve, threw it to Perez in full view of the referee, and Perez ran to the other side while, again, in full view of the referee. It's been years of finishes like this when it comes to Judgment Day, always a screwy finish that insults the intelligence of everyone involved. It's sickeningly boring. And McDonagh won, which means we are now probably doomed to a third edition of the match we never asked for at the very least.

Written by Max Everett