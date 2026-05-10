WWE NXT Star Takes Inspiration From Randy Orton Despite Not Initially Being A Fan

"WWE NXT" star Myles Borne has embraced the comparisons often raised between him and former WWE Champion Randy Orton. The same cannot be said about Orton himself, at least in the eyes of a much younger Borne.

During an interview with "No-Contest Wrestling," Borne revealed that his childhood self strongly disapproved of Orton due to his on-screen work in WWE. Once he realized that Orton was simply portraying a villainous character, though, his stance changed.

"It's funny, at first, not understanding how things work, I didn't like Randy at first," Borne said. "He was the bad guy. He was mean. So I would watch it on TV, then I'd get mad, pull the video game up, and I'd take John Cena and I'd beat him. I'm trying to get payback. But as I got older, once I started learning about how this works, I was like, 'Wow.' At the age of like six, seven, or eight, this guy had me believing that he was this bad bad dude and John Cena was the superhero. That's when it clicked. I was like, wow, these guys are so good at what they do that I didn't even understand it, but I felt something. So I started gradually gravitating towards a Randy Orton fan. I like the way he moved; his whole vibe I like."

While Borne grew up in the 2000s, Orton cemented himself as a cocky heel in WWE, so much so that he dubbed himself the "Legend Killer." Under this moniker, Orton took down WWE legends such as Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley. By 2007, Orton, once again a heel, had evolved into "The Viper," a character that found joy in slithering around and dropping his opponents with RKOs.