Chelsea Green Explains Subtle Difference Between Pitching And Complaining In WWE

Former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green isn't afraid to pitch ideas, whether they be for her on-screen character or WWE Shop merchandise. According to Green herself, though, there's a fine line between pitching and complaining.

"I don't ever complain about what [WWE] actually end up giving me. I pitch to have it changed," Green told "Busted Open Radio." "But I pitched to have it changed, most of the time, when we're in the conception process, because once they have it [locked in], that's the thing, then you are complaining and then it's a lot tougher. But if you pitch from the beginning, you stick to that pitch, you stick to those ideas, or you stick to that direction, that's not complaining. If you're pitching to change the [match] finish, unless you're actually pitching like it kills a couple birds with one stone, it makes sense. Then otherwise there's just no point. You're just being selfish. But it happens."

During her initial WWE run, Green offered several ideas to WWE management, such as aligning her "Hot Mess" character with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt. She even suggested that she be Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend (a position later filled by Rhea Ripley, then Liv Morgan). Both, like many of Green's pitches, were ultimately turned down. Still, that hasn't stopped her from submitting even more in her second run, which began in 2023.

Across the last 18 months, Green has taken on a patriotic persona, with two reigns as Women's United States Champion complementing it. Given that her Secret Hervice — Alba Fyre and Piper Niven — are currently released and injured, respectively, it's unknown if that gimmick will continue.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.