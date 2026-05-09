WWE SmackDown 5/8/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

When Brock Lesnar seemingly retired, apparently unbeknownst to Paul Heyman, I figured the entire storyline with Heyman owing GUNTHER a favor would be thrown out, with WWE hoping a majority of fans wouldn't remember it. The rumors were that the favor would be Heyman getting GUNTHER a match with Lesnar at SummerSlam, which is in Lesnar's adopted hometown this year, and that doesn't seem to be happening. I really like, though I am very surprised, that they're still following up with the favor storyline even without Lesnar.

GUNTHER defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, which led to the return of Bron Breakker, so only those of us really tuned in to the product would probably even remember that there was a story there between Heyman and GUNTHER after a few more weeks. There are plenty of things that have been dropped in recent memory, the one coming to mind immediately being Jacob Fatu's attacker who messed his teeth and put him on the shelf for months, so WWE creative insulting the intelligence of its fans isn't all that uncommon.

"The Ring General" attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes last week in what seemed then to be pretty random, as many expected Rhodes and Randy Orton to run their feud back quickly after Rhodes was medically cleared. While we haven't seen Orton since 'Mania, we at least now know more about why GUNTHER is out for Rhodes. Of course, he wants the title, and he cashed in that favor with Heyman to get himself a match at Clash in Italy. And in a further move, GUNTHER seemingly had Heyman help him move between rosters to get closer to Rhodes.

I really liked that Heyman let Rhodes know during the promo that the favor was getting GUNTHER the contract for the match, and that was it, Rhodes has to get GUNTHER to sign the contract himself. The segment also left things a bit open ended, with Rhodes asking Heyman if he was out of options between Lesnar retiring and CM Punk and Roman Reigns wanting nothing to do with him.

I don't necessarily want to see Heyman and GUNTHER team up, especially since Heyman has The Vision on "WWE Raw," who Rhodes failed to mention. Though I don't know if I mind that part of the story not being 100 percent clear right now. I guess it leaves things interesting, but the most important part of all of this was WWE following up on something I didn't expect to see after Lesnar seemingly changed up plans on his own.

Written by Daisy Ruth