Dave Meltzer Says CMLL Star Was Planned For Big AEW PPV Match Before Injury

CMLL star Persephone, who was signed to a dual contract between the Mexican promotion and AEW at the beginning of the year, was reportedly on her way to a "big match" at Double or Nothing prior to her recent injury. AEW President Tony Khan announced on Monday that Persephone is out with an "undisclosed injury" and will be out of action "indefinitely." According to Dave Meltzer on an edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," that could have impacted plans for the upcoming pay-per-view, perhaps even for AEW Women's World Champion Thekla.

"I think they may be doing Thekla with [Jamie] Hayter, even though it's been done before, just because... the babyface women's side has been snakebit," Meltzer explained. "So, Persephone. They did the angle where Persephone got the mist blown in her face, that was an injury cover. They knew she was going to be out of action so they did that to be the storyline... What I know is Persephone was going to have a big match on this pay-per-view until she got hurt. I think it probably would have been against Thekla, but she got hurt."

Julia Hart misted Persephone in the face on the April 25 edition of "AEW Collision" during a tag team match pitting Hart and Skye Blue against Persephone and Alex Windsor. The May 6 edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw Hayter defeat Blue, as Thekla and Hart looked on from the crowd, possibly indicating AEW's direction for the women's title at Double or Nothing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.