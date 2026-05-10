Bully Ray Explains Why He'd Rather See Former WWE Stars The New Day In TNA Over AEW

At the end of July, former WWE Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, together known as The New Day, will officially enter the free agency market, with a number of wrestling promotions expected to approach them with offers. When it specifically comes to Woods and Kingston, though, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has a clear preference as to which he'd rather see them sign with: TNA Wrestling.

Considering their history with former TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy, Ray wants to see The New Day revisit it, this time with a proper in-ring program. As such, he implores TNA President Carlos Silva to make a pitch that Kingston and Woods can't refuse.

"Dear Carlos Silva, do what you gotta do and get in the game. Make these guys an offer and give them all little side things that they're going to need," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "New Day and the Hardys. Listen, make no mistake, if the Hardys are not in TNA, TNA is not as strong as it is right now. The Hardys have strengthened that company. The Hardys' autograph session post-show lasts longer than their shows. Yes, that tells you everything they need to know. You bring in The New Day also. Now yes, you have to focus on New Day and the Hardys. You can reference history. You have The Righteous, but then it kind of tails off. You can get Nic [Nemeth] and his brother in there."

Among the list of The New Day's potential landing spots, Ray recognized both AEW and TNA Wrestling as frontrunners. On a personal level, however, the allure of the Hardys vs. The New Day in TNA outweighed the multiple tag team matchups and additional money that AEW could provide.