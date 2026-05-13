WWE's Rey Fenix Wants His Own 'Chance' As Penta Prepares For IC Title Defense

Now over two months into his reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion, Penta is set for another big defense in ten days at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, where he'll defend the championship against former AEW co-worker and recent main roster callup Ethan Page. And should Penta successfully defend the championship, he'll have another potential challenger waiting in the wings; his brother, Rey Fenix.

On X Tuesday evening, Fenix responded to a post from WWE's official account promoting the upcoming Penta vs. Page match. He offered no thoughts regarding the match itself, instead stating that he loved his brother, but was hoping that he would have his own chance to challenge Penta for the IC title in the future.

I love my brother, but i will like to have my chance. 🙌🏻 #AN1M0 https://t.co/GsaCy9oZSV — REY FENIX WWE (@ReyFenixMx) May 13, 2026

While Fenix and Penta are mostly known by fans for their highly successful tag team The Lucha Brothers, the duo have crossed paths as opponents many times before, including wrestling one on one in Lucha Underground and AEW. Should a singles match between them take place in WWE, it would be the first time they've wrestled against each other in six years, after they traded victories on "AEW Dynamite" in late 2020.

In contrast to Penta's successful WWE tenure, which has seen him heavily featured even prior to winning the Intercontinental Championship, Fenix has struggled to find his footing on his own. His last singles match on "SmackDown" was back in February, when he was defeated by Trick Williams, with his most recent matches occurring on AAA or "WWE Main Event." He recently appeared on "SmackDown" in a non-wrestling capacity, attending the funeral of the Gingerbread Man.