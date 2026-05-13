Sami Zayn Acknowledges Strange 'Vibe' Surrounding WWE WrestleMania 42

Even though WrestleMania 42 still wound up being a major success financially, many have admitted that the feeling heading into WWE's marquee event felt a bit off this year. Some have attributed that feeling to the overabundance of celebrities featured between WrestleMania's two nights, with some like IShowSpeed actually participating in matches, while others like rapper Lil Yachty and ESPN personality Pat McAfee played key roles the rivalries between Sami Zay and Trick Williams and Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

Having gotten to experience the celebrity involvement first hand, Zayn seemed to be the perfect person to ask about the change in WrestleMania's vibe, and whether celebrity involvement caused it, when he sat down for an interview with "WittyWhittier." The former United States Champion did admit that things felt a bit off compared to past WrestleMania's, and seemed to hint that the later addition of McAfee to the Orton-Rhodes storyline may have played the biggest part.

However, Zayn did ultimately point out that this year's WrestleMania worked out better for him, as he was able to make it onto the card instead of missing out, like he did at WrestleMania 41.

"It felt a little less sure footed, you know what I mean?" Zayn said. "And then, the vibe around WrestleMania was a little strange this year, with the Pat McAfee thing being added at the last minute. I don't know, there was just so many things that felt a little strange about this year's WrestleMania. But ultimately, like you said, I didn't get to do Mania last year in Vegas. I missed out on it, so I kind of felt like 'Alright, here we go.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WittyWhittier" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription