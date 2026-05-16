WWE SmackDown 5/15/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I have no idea what the heck was going on tonight, and I guess maybe it's because WWE will have run three big events by the time May is over, but the fact two women's championship matches (or challenges, at least) were announced out of nowhere, and way too casually, was not it for me tonight. "SmackDown" is still three hours through the end of the month, there is plenty of time to give more thought to these match announcements, at least. I know Saturday Night's Main Event is basically just an obligation WWE has to get through with Peacock at this point, but geez.

The first announcement could have easily been an in-ring promo rather than a super awkward backstage segment that you could have easily missed if you weren't paying attention. The Irresistible Forces, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, seemed to challenge Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige to another match, despite the champions defeating them already in a WrestleMania rematch on May 1, at Saturday Night's Main Event. Paige and Bella already have a title match on Monday against Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, though I'd guess Legend and Jax would challenge whoever walks out of "WWE Raw" as champs at the event.

Later on in the night, a newly-returned Jade Cargill just ever-so casually mentioned that she'd be taking the WWE Women's Championship back from Rhea Ripley at Clash in Italy on May 31. And it definitely sounded like a statement rather than a challenge for Ripley. The champion wasn't even around to respond by beating Cargill down tonight, but I can't imagine WWE would have Cargill say that without it actually going forward.

Maybe that ends with Cargill and Charlotte Flair taking on one another to determine the number one contender for Clash in Italy, but now it looks like she and Alexa Bliss will have Ripley on their side to even the numbers game with between Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab, also at Saturday Night's Main Event. The WWE Women's Championships scene, at least, is currently pretty sad if they've waited this long to run back Cargill and Ripley from WrestleMania.

Tonight's episode felt kind of strange to me overall, with a lot of things that had some noticeably timing issues, including in the backstage with the Irresistible Forces and Paige and Bella. Thankfully, we only have two more three-hour episodes of the blue brand left this year, because WWE fails to do much with the time it has now. And, while both of these matches aren't yet official and could technically be only seen as challenges, that doesn't seem likely for WWE.

Written by Daisy Ruth