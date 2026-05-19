Tony Khan Calls AEW Star 'Ultimate Fighting Champion'

AEW has had a host of incredibly talented stars hold the world title, but Tony Khan has named the current AEW World Champion, Darby Allin, to be the ultimate fighting champion.

Allin, who won the world title from MJF in April, has defended his title at each edition of "AEW Dynamite" since his win on April 15, as well as on two episodes of "AEW Collision." Ahead of another title defense at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view against former champion MJF, Khan praised Darby Allin, describing how he embodies the idea of a "fighting champion."

"Double or Nothing's going to be an incredible event. Now, MJF has signed the contract, and it's set for Darby Allin versus MJF for the AEW World title, if Darby Allin is still in one piece by then. Darby Allin is out as the ultimate fighting champion to be out fighting left and right, certainly he gives new meaning to the term fighting champion. And for AEW, we're very proud to have somebody that is always willing to look for a fight, but in the case of MJF, he wanted Max to put up something of his own, and MJF is putting up his hair. It'll be the hair of MJF versus AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. I can't wait for that," said Khan to "Sactown Sports 1140."

Allin's current title reign, which recently crossed the one-month mark, has featured more title defenses on AEW television than MJF's nearly four-month reign, further proving Khan's point about him being a fighting champion.

While he may have more matches, some, like Bully Ray, don't believe that Allin's title reign — and having more matches than MJF — is increasing interest or ticket sales. Allin and MJF will clash against each other for the first time since the title change in New York's Louis Armstrong Stadium, where Allin's belt will be on the line against MJF's hair.