WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 5/23/2026 Full & Final Card

WWE is set to present another edition of Saturday Night's Main Event tonight, and the card of five matches is set to be an exciting one. Four titles will be defended on the night, including a match where "WWE Raw" newcomer Sol Ruca could prove she has what it takes to hang against one of the red brand's top stars after a handful of losses upon her call-up.

Ruca will face off against Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch for the gold, after Lynch crashed Ruca's initial debut on "Raw," and the pair went one-on-one in a promo battle on Monday. Lynch agreed to a match, but initially didn't put her title on the line, as she said Ruca needs to prove herself. As of Tuesday afternoon, WWE announced on social media the match will be for the title.

Two sets of tag team championships will be defended, with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige set to defend their gold against the Irresistible Forces, Lash Legend and Nia Jax. The Vision's Logan Paul and Austin Theory will also defend their titles against the Street Profits, who returned to television on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 42 and made their title aspirations known.

Intercontinental Champion Penta will take on former North American Champion Ethan Page, who has been a thorn in the champion's side since his post-Mania call-up. The match will be Penta's first defense since he scaled the ladder at WrestleMania to retain his gold in a six-pack challenge.

Finally, Ripley will team with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to take on former WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin in six-woman tag action. Ripley hasn't defended the title since dethroning Cargill at WrestleMania, though "The Storm" called her out for a rematch at Clash in Italy on Friday. Since Cargill's return, she and Flair have also been teasing a match.