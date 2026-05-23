WWE's Kit Wilson Teases 'Different' Version Of Pretty Deadly If Elton Prince Returns

After previously hinting at a future musical involving Pretty Deadly, WWE star Kit Wilson has gone back on the record about the potential for future plans with his tag team partner, Elton Prince. Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Wilson indicated that if the duo does get to tag together again, it won't be the same Pretty Deadly that fans are used to seeing.

"I think it'll be a bigger and better Pretty Deadly," Wilson said. "I think it'll be a different Pretty Deadly. I don't think we fully know what that will be, and I think it will be a more mature Pretty Deadly."

At the same time, Wilson made it clear that he isn't certain if the tag team will ever get the chance to reunite. Prince suffered a serious injury in May 2025 and has yet to return to the ring. Prince revealed that he underwent neck fusion surgery at the beginning of this year after a lengthy process of figuring out exactly what was wrong and how to attempt to correct it. As it stands, Prince will have to work on a full recovery before even thinking about an in-ring return.

If Prince does make a return, there should be plenty of material for Pretty Deadly to build on, both in Wilson's solo endeavors as well as through the team's previously laid out backstory. According to Wilson in the interview, the duo spent a great deal of time discussing the history of the characters, and they were once even quizzed on it by John Cena at the WWE Performance Center.

Rather than disappearing off television following his partner's injury, Wilson continued to be featured on "WWE SmackDown" throughout 2025 and into 2026. Though they aren't quite as close as Pretty Deadly, Wilson has found another ally in The Miz, with the two of them teaming against Danhausen and his smaller clone at WWE Backlash 2026.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit SHAK Wrestling and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.