TNA Impact 5/21/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Cedric Alexander won the X-Division title from Leon Slater last week, so naturally that meant the System had to come out and proclaim their supreme greatness before everyone who dared to give TNA a go this week.

Alisha Edwards asked not once but twice if everyone wanted to know something, and if you're anything like me it was: "How to temporarily deafen yourself." Thankfully, Alexander had that front entirely covered as he proceeded to bellow his entire promo.

He made the important clarification for anyone who didn't know that he had won the title from Slater just one day removed from breaking the title's record. And then he repeated that clarification a few times because he understood that hearing issues might have been a thing during this segment. He was yelling so loud and so hoarsely that it sounded like we were going to watch his larynx swell in real time, and it is really difficult to say what the segment accomplished. I for one have the opposite of interest in the System and they just so happen to possess two of the main titles on the show.

They're just a group of people and their goal is to just profess how great they are, which is fine and all. However, Alexander is the only wrestler that one would say is actually good, and even they are a group of jobbers that have suddenly become the top faction in the company with, as said, two of the main titles in the company. And the issue is they are sure to eventually hold all of the gold including the World title, because it's so abundantly clear that they are just going to be continually booked to go over for the gold despite being one of the worst acts on the card. It's like if 3MB was suddenly booked like the Shield, and given segments that they simply cannot carry.

It doesn't feel like the right sort of heat to have voices and personalities so annoying and grating it makes the show unbearable to watch. If one had the choice then the show would have just been turned off. Because not only does this get aired in itself but the very fact that they have gold strapped to their waists means the viewer is doomed to have to sit through it again next week.

Written by Max Everett