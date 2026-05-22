TNA Impact 5/21/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
"TNA Impact" continues to settle in on the AMC Network, having now established its key players as they pass the four-month mark. This week, the show featured two title matches, along with a mix of in-ring action and promo work.
The "Broken" universe continues to make a comeback, with another important figure from that mythology returning to the screen tonight. Plus, Xia Brookside continued to build momentum for her upcoming title challenge. At the same time, we're still finding logical issues with some of the storytelling decisions the company is making.
You'll find opinions on all that and more below. If you're in search of a more detailed description of tonight's episode, take a look at our 5/21/2026 "TNA Impact" results. Otherwise, strap in for our thoughts on the show and feel free to chime in with a visit to the comments.
Hated: The System's promo was an auditory nightmare
Cedric Alexander won the X-Division title from Leon Slater last week, so naturally that meant the System had to come out and proclaim their supreme greatness before everyone who dared to give TNA a go this week.
Alisha Edwards asked not once but twice if everyone wanted to know something, and if you're anything like me it was: "How to temporarily deafen yourself." Thankfully, Alexander had that front entirely covered as he proceeded to bellow his entire promo.
He made the important clarification for anyone who didn't know that he had won the title from Slater just one day removed from breaking the title's record. And then he repeated that clarification a few times because he understood that hearing issues might have been a thing during this segment. He was yelling so loud and so hoarsely that it sounded like we were going to watch his larynx swell in real time, and it is really difficult to say what the segment accomplished. I for one have the opposite of interest in the System and they just so happen to possess two of the main titles on the show.
They're just a group of people and their goal is to just profess how great they are, which is fine and all. However, Alexander is the only wrestler that one would say is actually good, and even they are a group of jobbers that have suddenly become the top faction in the company with, as said, two of the main titles in the company. And the issue is they are sure to eventually hold all of the gold including the World title, because it's so abundantly clear that they are just going to be continually booked to go over for the gold despite being one of the worst acts on the card. It's like if 3MB was suddenly booked like the Shield, and given segments that they simply cannot carry.
It doesn't feel like the right sort of heat to have voices and personalities so annoying and grating it makes the show unbearable to watch. If one had the choice then the show would have just been turned off. Because not only does this get aired in itself but the very fact that they have gold strapped to their waists means the viewer is doomed to have to sit through it again next week.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Starboy steals the show
I've been on board with Mustafa Ali issuing an open challenge for his International Championship to any wrestler across the world who wishes to answer since he did so a handful of weeks ago, as it's a great opportunity for the TNA Wrestling audience (myself included) to see some new talent show what they can do in the ring. Tonight was no different with Chazz "Starboy" Hall challenging Ali for his title.
This was actually the first time that I had seen Starboy wrestle since a couple of matches that he had in AEW back in 2023 and a brief first-round WWE Speed Championship Tournament match against Lexis King in April. I knew who he was, but truth be told I didn't really remember any of those matches I had seen that he competed in solely because they were essentially all short squash matches. Well, it took me about two minutes before I was an instant fan of his.
The way that he moved inside the ring was just so smooth and almost mesmerizing to watch, with him doing plenty of fun and unique moves throughout his stellar International Championship match against Ali. My only real complaint about this was that it wasn't given some more television time to make for a longer match since I would've very much selfishly enjoyed that, but I can also get that TNA wants to keep Ali looking fairly strong by having him run through talent with relative ease as champion.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: TNA's confusing match-making process
As TNA's Director of Authority, one would think Santino Marella has the power to make any match he wants official. Turns out, that's not actually the case.
Tonight, Marella expressed interest in setting up a future contest between himself and his soon-to-be son-in-law Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. It was then that fellow authority figure Daria Rae, also known as "The S.U.I.T", informed Marella that he first had to submit a "formal request" to the TNA Wrestling Board and subsequently gain their stamp of approval.
Minutes later, Marella revealed that he is bringing back the Champions Challenges, where champions from the men's and women's divisions will team up to take on TNA all-stars in their respective tag team matches. In the same backstage segment, Rae informed Marella that the Board granted his request to face Lorenzo in singles competition. When Eddie Edwards then spontaneously approached Rae with a suggestion of himself vs. Fabian Aichner next week, Rae instantly approved it herself.
In the grand scheme of things, TNA's match making process isn't an essential or standout component to "TNA Impact." Tonight's series of events, however, stood out enough to make me question if the confusion surrounding it was intentional or simply an oversight on the company's part.
Why did Marella have to submit a match request to the TNA Board, but Rae could grant another one on the spot? Hopefully the company provides an answer to this question sooner, rather than later.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: Xia Brookside vs. Jada Stone was a show-stopper
After Arianna Grace rudely interrupted Elayna Black and Indi Hartwell's match earlier this evening, I was glad how the Knockouts division bounced back with Xia Brookside versus Jada Stone. The chemistry these two had was so solid and profound, that I have to tip my hat to them and slap a love on this.
Since Brookside turned heel, I have to say, I'm quite surprised with how much smoother her wrestling abilities come across my television set. In my humble opinion, I felt she was holding back as a face. I believe the saying "nice girls finish last" was eating away at her, as her title opportunities were becoming few and far between in her solo career as a face. Now, as a bad guy, she can unleash a plethora of moves, and come one step closer at seizing the title from her former friend/current two-time Knockouts World Champion, Léi Yǐng Lee.
As for Stone, she is a bonafide star in my book! Each time she's been showcased, her abilities grow more promising than the last. Maybe it's just me, but her work ethic and charisma reminds me of another former Knockout Champion/current AEW star Taya Valkyrie. Her vitality and fearless young attitude has me extremely excited to see where her journey goes. At this rate, she could become a near future Knockouts World Champion.
Written by Brie Coder
Hated: Mike Santana's title reign continues
Mike Santana won the TNA World Championship back during the company's AMC debut, so it's fair to say he's been one of the main standard-bearers for this new era of TNA. The problem is: the character of Santana is nowhere near interesting enough to justify this position.
Santana has done a strong job of proving himself as a worthy singles star, and I wouldn't mind seeing him continue to play a role on TV as this show moves forward. However, TNA is in serious need of engaging stories, especially at the top of the card, and it feels like we've seen enough of Santana's reign to know that's not going to come at this point. I believe it's about time for a change, though I can't say I'm overly excited for any of the challengers currently lining up to face Santana, such as Eric Young or Eddie Edwards.
In addition to stories, TNA needs new blood on the men's side. That's not an easy problem to solve in today's pro wrestling climate, but something about TNA has just felt stale, and that's not what you want when you're less than half a year into a new television deal.
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: Willow the Wisp returns
The Righteous have asked for and they have received the "broken" versions of both Matt and Jeff Hardy, with the former reviving his eccentric alter ego a few weeks ago. Now Jeff has unlocked his long-gone but not forgotten alter ego: Willow The Wisp.
In the past, Jeff's runs as Willow have been met with mixed reactions. Some found the gimmick to be terrible, while others enjoyed its spookiness. Regardless of how it was perceived, I'm more interested in what it can be in the present day.
Prior to tonight, TNA Wrestling fans last saw Willow in 2016 during a backstage brawl at Bound For Glory. That means a decade has gone by, and knowing The Hardys, multiple creative ideas for his return have floated around since then. Also knowing The Hardys, those ideas likely involve supernatural, bizarre, and/or cinematic elements. Given TNA's position on AMC, it seems only fitting that Willow the Wisp and "Broken" Matt Hardy now bring them to life in their feud against The Righteous, another theatrical and strange duo.
The imagination between these four competitors is truly limitless, which makes me all the more interested and invested in seeing how the rest of their storyline plays out. Will we witness the return of the Hardy Compound? Will The Righteous be deleted? Or will they break the already broken? All legitimate questions that I'm excited to have answered, hopefully.
Big kudos to Jeff Hardy for being able to pull off his transformation into Willow in a matter of seconds as well.
Written by Ella Jay