Backstage Update On FKA Enzo & Big Cass's Relationship With WWE

It seems that the return of Enzo Amore and Big Cass to WWE television could happen soon.

The recent rumors of Amore training at the WWE Performance Center, and Big Bill, aka Big Cass, having his contract with AEW expire soon, have given rise to speculation about the duo returning to WWE. "WrestleVotes on Fightful Select" has reported that WWE is rumored to be keen to sign them. The report also emphasized how Enzo and Cass have a good relationship with a few WWE producers. Enzo is currently a free agent, having featured in just indie promotions, but Bill, as per the report, is still under contract with rival promotion AEW, and will be contracted with the promotion at least until the end of May.

Enzo and Cass were formed in WWE on the "NXT" brand, and a few years later, they were promoted to the main roster, where they had a short run before they were split and later released. Enzo was let go by WWE on sexual assault allegations, while Cass was released a few months later in 2017.

Enzo has featured prominently in many indie promotions in recent years, while his former tag team partner has wrestled in AEW and its sister promotion ROH lately. He also wrestled a handful of matches in TNA/Impact Wrestling before joining Tony Khan's promotion.

Enzo and Cass could be one of the few wrestlers WWE could re-sign, with them also being linked to former WWE United States Champion, Baron Corbin.