Dave Meltzer On Likelihood Of Mick Foley Wrestling In AEW

Earlier this week, it was revealed WWE Hall of Famer, the "Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley, will be making his AEW debut at Double or Nothing when he hosts Zero Hour alongside Renee Paquette. The announcement, with AEW President Tony Khan saying it will be the "first" of Foley's appearances, has many fans wondering what else Foley will do in the company. Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio" commented on the likelihood of Cactus Jack stepping between the ropes for a match.

"I don't know exactly the full role," Meltzer said. "MJF has always wanted to work with him. I don't know that he can do a match. He may try... He would love to, I just don't know if it's possible. I mean for MJF, working an angle with Mick Foley... The angle itself, with the promos, it could be incredible. As far as can he do a match? I don't know, I mean, I know when he was training for a comeback like a year ago, I just heard that he was getting hurt pretty bad doing very minor things, so it didn't seem like a good idea."

During an interview in April, MJF revealed that Foley had reached out to Khan to ask if he could work a program with him, something Foley also spoke about in 2025. The former AEW World Champion said during the interview that Foley did get hurt during training, so they never got to do the match.

Foley's most recent match was a Royal Rumble appearance in 2012. His last singles match was a victory over Ric Flair in TNA in 2010.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.