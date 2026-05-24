WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff On Mick Foley In AEW: 'Please Don't Get In The Ring'

To the delight of those who support AEW, all the faces of Mick Foley will be at Double of Nothing later tonight, as part of the pay-per-view's pre-show, Zero Hour, alongside Renee Paquette. What makes this announcement so interesting is the fact that Foley has not been on any TBS affiliated content since the September 10, 1994, episode of "WCW Saturday Night." Like many, the man behind the WCW emblem, Eric Bischoff, is awaiting how Foley's All Elite presence will be showcased and demonstrated. However, he has one request for the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I think Mick Foley as a part of the AEW brand is a great idea. He's such a talented guy. He's so good on the mic. He's a great storyteller...Please don't get in the ring," the former WCW executive producer and senior vice president said on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "Please don't do that, Mick. I'll support him whatever he does because I really, really respect Mick. But I hope...he allows us the privilege of remembering Mick when he was able to do some unbelievable things in the ring."

Teasing that tonight is Foley's "first night" in AEW, President Tony Khan could not comment on if the former three-time WWE Champion's involvement will ever cross over again as an in-ring performer. Should that itch come for Foley, Khan noted he would only ever ask, "if he fell up to it, and that he could live up to the physical demand."

In the past, the former and inaugural Hardcore Champion wanted his final match to occur with former two-time AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). Unfortunately, the match never came to fruition after Foley revealed that he had suffered a concussion. But the opportunity remains in Foley's back pocket, as MJF said that the Hall of Famer had posted after one of MJF's matches that he still would like to have a go at him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.