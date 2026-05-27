Dave Meltzer Reveals Rey Mysterio's Probable AAA Schedule After Being Announced As GM

Over the past week, WWE star and lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio secured himself a new role when he was announced as the new general manager of WWE's lucha promotion AAA. And the role seems likely to give Mysterio plenty to do and leave him with very little time on his hands. On Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer discussed what went behind WWE putting Mysterio in the AAA GM role, and how often fans can expect to see him on AAA TV.

"Rey is really famous as far as Mexican culture goes," Meltzer said. "So having him as the face of the company really makes a lot of sense when you think about it. So he'll probably be on every show, he'll be a focal point of every show. So there you go."

While Mysterio's role with AAA has been enhanced and he will now be a regular character, the lucha libre legend was already a notable part of the show. Since AAA began airing on Fox Mexico back in January, Mysterio had been serving both as an English commentator and as a Spanish-English translator for certain AAA segments. It is believed, however, that Mysterio had been doing those jobs remotely, due to the taped nature of AAA's television.

Despite his authority figure duties in AAA, Mysterio not only isn't retiring from wrestling, but in fact finds himself in title contention once again on "WWE Raw." Following Penta's successful Intercontinental Title defense against Je'Von Evans on Monday, Mysterio approached his fellow luchador, asking for a one on one match for the championship, with Penta agreed to. The match, scheduled for next week, will be Penta and Mysterio's first singles match in WWE, and their first singles match against each other since March 2016, when they wrestled in Lucha Underground.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription