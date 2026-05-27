Bully Ray Reveals Moment In WWE Raw Promo Where Oba Femi 'Lost' Him

This weekend at Clash in Italy, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi are set to collide again, with Lesnar looking to avenge his loss to Femi at WrestleMania 42. But they'll go in with a little less momentum than the first go around, at least according to Bully Ray. Reviewing "WWE Raw" on Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer admitted he didn't hate the setup for Lesnar-Femi II, particularly Lesnar's pre-recorded promo, where he put Femi over and continued to insist that he was retired.

What bothered Bully was Femi's response to Lesnar a few minutes later, where the budding WWE star declared that he wanted to "kill" Lesnar at Clash in Italy. It was that line that ultimately left a bad taste in Bully's mouth regarding the segment.

"When Oba Femi said 'kill him,' they lost me," Bully said. "Professional wrestling. Nobody's killing anybody. Nobody's ever...has anybody ever tried to kill somebody in wrestling? Hurt, maim...is Oba Femi really going to try and kill Brock Lesnar? Is anyone in World Wrestling Entertainment going to try and kill anybody? No.

"And I want you to go back and listen to the crowd. When Oba Femi says 'kill him,' there's almost like this immediate hush that comes over the arena. Not like shock, just hush like 'Hmm. Kill him?' I did not like the use of the word 'kill him.' I thought that he was going to say 'Destroy him' or whatever because 'I'm going to rule him. I'm going to destroy him. I'm going to finish him.' Something like that. But kill him? Completely took me out of the promo."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription